Swedish head coach Janne Andersson reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Sweden coach Janne Andersson on Saturday admitted his team had been overwhelmed by England during their 2-0 defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Andersson also congratulated England for its deserved win, which brought the Three Lions to the semifinal for the first time in 28 years.