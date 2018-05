Jacob De La Rose of Sweden after his team won the IIHF World Championship ice hockey final against Switzerland in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 May 2018. EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mikael Backlund of Sweden after the latter's team won the IIHF World Championship ice hockey final against Switzerland in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 May 2018. EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Sweden wins the IIHF World Championship ice hockey final against Switzerland in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 May 2018. EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Filip Forsberg of Sweden after his team won the IIHF World Championship ice hockey final against Switzerland in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 May 2018. EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Sweden's national ice hockey team successfully defended its world ice hockey title on Sunday, staging nail-biting regulation-time and penalty shootout comebacks to down Switzerland at Copenhagen's Royal Arena.

The win was the 11th world title for the Swedes.