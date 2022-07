Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann (L) watches the ball roll past Portugal goalkepeer Ines Teixeira Pereira during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Manchester, England, on 9 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Portugal's Jessica Silva (L) celebrates after scoring against Switzerland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Manchester, England, on 9 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Supporters of the Netherlands cheer on their team against Sweden during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Sheffield, England, on 9 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Sweden's Jonna Andersson (R) beats Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Sheffield, England, on 9 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani (R) battles Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Sheffield, England, on 9 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

The Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sweden during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Sheffield, England, on 9 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Sweden, silver medalists at the 2021 Olympics, were hoping Saturday to avenge a pair of high-stakes defeats to the Netherlands, but were forced to settle for a draw in the Women's Euro 2022 England opener for both squads.

The reigning champions overcame losing their starting goalkeeper and top defender to injury in the first half to eke out a 1-1 result at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.