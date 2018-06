Peru's Luis Advincula (L) and Sweden's Marcus Rohden fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Peru at Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAHL SWEDEN OUT

Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson (L) vies with Peru's Paulo Guerrero during the international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Peru at Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM IHSE SWEDEN OUT

Peru' s Christian Ramos (top L) and Renato Tapia (top R) fight for the ball with Sweden's Mikael Lustig (C) and Victor Nilsson Lindelof (front L) during the international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Peru at Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, June, 9 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM IHSE SWEDEN OUT

Sweden's Marcus Rohden (L) fights for the ball with Peru's Paolo Guerrero during the international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Peru at Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM IHSE SWEDEN OUT

Peru and Sweden tied 0-0 here Saturday in their last friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Saturday's match represented the two teams' last tune up for the World Cup, a tournament that Peru has not attended since 1982, while Sweden's last appearance was in 2006.