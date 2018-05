Swedish fans cheer during the Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final between Sweden and the United States at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE

Johnny Gaudreau of the United States and Jacob De La Rose of Sweden during the Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE

Mattias Janmark of Sweden celebrates a score during the Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final between Sweden and the United States at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE

Sweden is one victory away from a repeat title at the Ice Hockey World Championship after routing the United States 6-0 here Saturday in the first semi-final.

The Swedish team, which is seeking its 11th world title, opened the scoring with a goal by Nashville Predators right winger Viktor Arvidsson in the first period.