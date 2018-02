(L-R) Silver medal winner Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland, gold medal winner Andre Myhrer of Sweden and bronze medal winner Michael Matt of Austria react after the Men's Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A multiple exposure image shows Andre Myhrer of Sweden in action during the second run of the Men's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medal winner Andre Myhrer of Sweden reacts after the Men's Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Andre Myhrer of Sweden clears a gate during the first run of the Men's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Andre Myhrer became the first Swedish men's alpine skiing slalom champion in 38 years on Thursday after he won the gold medal at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The 35-year-old seized on the opportunities handed to him after pre-race favorite Marcel Hirscher of Austria was eliminated during the first run, while Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who had led the field, did not finish his second run.