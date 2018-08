Armand Duplantis (R) of Sweden celebrates with third placed Renaud Lavillenie of France after winning the men's Pole Vault final at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Sweden's 18-year-old pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the men's pole vault competition at the European Championships with 6.05 meters, breaking his own personal record and marking the world's second best of all time, only behind the 6.14m of Ukrainian Sergey Bubka.

Despite being of junior age, Duplantis had already exceeded the 5.90m ten times, and on Sunday he managed to improve by 12 centimeters without missing a single jump to win the title.