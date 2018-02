(L-R) Silver medal winner Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia, gold medal winner Hanna Oeberg of Sweden and bronze medal winner Laura Dahlmeier pose during the venue ceremony of the Women's Biathlon 15 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden at the shooting range during the Women's Biathlon 15 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden approaches the finish line during the Women's Biathlon 15 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden reacts during the Women's Biathlon 15 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden pulled off a major upset on Thursday by winning the Women's biathlon 15km Individual event, successfully firing off all 20 shots as she took the gold ahead of Germany's Laura Dahlmeier.

Dahlmeier, who had already won gold in the sprint and pursuit at these Games, had to settle for bronze.