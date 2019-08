Sweden's Rebecca Peterson hits a forehand shot during her 6-3, 6-3 victory on Aug. 26, 2019, over Puerto Rico's Monica Puig in the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Sweden's Rebecca Peterson came away with a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Monday over Puerto Rico's Monica Puig in the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The 24-year-old Peterson, the world No. 71, needed just one hour and 22 minutes to eliminate the 25-year-old Puig, the world No. 59, from the last Grand Slam event of the year.