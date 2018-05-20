Sweden will Sunday defend their Ice Hockey World Championship title against Switzerland in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Swedes beat the United States on Saturday by a resounding 6-0 to reach the final.
Anders Nilsson and Hampus Lindholm of Sweden during the IIHF World Championship semi final ice hockey match between Sweden and USA at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE DENMARK OUT
John Klingberg of Sweden celebrates a score during the IIHF World Championship semi final ice hockey match between Sweden and USA at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE DENMARK OUT
Anders Nilsson and John Klingberg of Sweden during the IIHF World Championship semi final ice hockey match between Sweden and USA at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE DENMARK OUT
