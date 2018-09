Swiss Davis Cup team players show their dejection after losing the Davis Cup world group playoff tie between Switzerland and Sweden in Biel, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Sweden's Jonathan Mridha (R) celebrates with team captain Johan Hedsberg (L) after beating Switzerland's Sandro Ehrat in the fifth match of the Davis Cup world group playoff tie between Switzerland and Sweden in Biel, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Swedish Davis Cup team players celebrate after winning the Davis Cup world group playoff tie between Switzerland and Sweden in Biel, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Jonathan Mridha on Sunday defeated Switzerland's Sandro Ehrat 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to secure Sweden a place in the next year's Davis Cup top tier for the first time since 2012.

On Friday, both team shared points as Sweden's Markus Eriksson defeated Marc-Andrea Hüsler, before Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen toped Mridha on the first day of the Davis Cup World Group Playoff tie held on indoor had court in the Swiss city of Biel.