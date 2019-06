Germany's Lina Magull (in white) tries to elude Caroline Seger of Sweden during a 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinal match in Rennes, France, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates with teammate after scoring a goal against Germany during a 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Rennes, France, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Sweden celebrate with their supporters after defeating Germany in a 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinal match in Rennes, France, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Sweden got a measure of revenge here Saturday for their loss to Germany in the final of the 2003 Women's World Cup, coming from behind to beat the Germans 2-1 and advance to the semifinals of the 2019 edition of the tournament.

The Swedes' first victory over Germany in 24 years sets up a semifinal clash with the Netherlands, who defeated Italy earlier Saturday.