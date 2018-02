Anna Hasselborg (L) of Sweden and teammates celebrate during the medal ceremony after winning the womnen's Curling Gold Medal match between South Korea and Sweden during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Gangneung Center in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Sweden won the gold in women's curling beating hosts South Korea at the Gangneung Curling Center to claim gold on Sunday at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang county.

The Swedish team - silver medalists at the previous Olympics in Russia's Sochi - defeated the South Koreans 8-3 as the latter settled for silver.