Sweden's head coach Janne Andersson (C) supervises his players during a training session of the team at the Ekaterimburg Arena, in Russia, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

Sweden's players attend a training session of the team at the Ekaterimburg Arena, in Russia, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

The Swedish national team on Tuesday completed its final training session at the Ekaterinburg Arena, where its upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup group match against Mexico is set to take place.

Goalkeepers Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson and Kristoffer Nordfeldt, midfielders Gustav Svensson and Viktor Claesson and forward Marcus Berg were seen exercising during the training session led by head coach Janne Andersson, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.