Iga Swiatek hits a return to Ons Jabeur during the women's final of the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia hits a return to Iga Swiatek during the women's final of US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Iga Swiatek reacts after defeating Ons Jabeur in the women's final of the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Iga Swiatek celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Ons Jabeur in the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Runner-up Ons Jabeur (R) and winner Iga Swiatek chat during the trophy ceremony after the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) here Saturday to claim her first US Open title and increase her haul of trophies this year to seven.

The 21-year-old Pole is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals, having won the French Open in 2020 and again this year.