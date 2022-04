Poland's Iga Swiatek in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women's singles final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 2 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Japan's Naomi Osaka holds the runner-up trophy after losing to Iga Swiatek of Poland in the women's singles final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 2 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the women's singles final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 2 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in the Miami Open women's singles final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 2 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Poland's Iga Swiatek, set to become the world No. 1, beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 Saturday to win the Miami Open for her third straight WTA 1000 title.

The 20-year-old is only the fourth woman to post consecutive victories in the Indian Wells and Miami events, an accomplishment known as the "Sunshine Double" because the tournaments are played in California and Florida, respectively.