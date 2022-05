Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka acknowledges the crowd on 26 May 2022 in Paris, France, after defeating American Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the third round of the French Open. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish world No. 3 Paula Badosa celebrates on 26 May 2022 in Paris, France, after defeating Slovenian Kaja Juvan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the French Open. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Poland's Iga Swiatek acknowledges the crowd on 26 May 2022 in Paris, France, after routing American Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 to win her 30th consecutive match and advance to the French Open third round. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Polish world No. 1 Iga Swiatek ran her winning streak to 30 straight matches with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory Thursday over American Alison Riske in French Open second-round action.

Striking the ball with extreme precision and depth off both forehand and backhand, the 2020 Roland Garros champion raced out to a 6-0, 3-0 lead before the 43rd-ranked Riske finally got on the scoreboard.