Marcelo Acosta of El Salvador celebrates after completing the men's 400m free style competition during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Marcelo Acosta won the men's 400-meter freestyle swimming competition Monday at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 in Colombia.

It was a first gold medal for El Salvador at the games in Barranquilla.