Marcelo Acosta won the men's 400-meter freestyle swimming competition Monday at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 in Colombia.
It was a first gold medal for El Salvador at the games in Barranquilla.
Marcelo Acosta of El Salvador celebrates after completing the men's 400m free style competition during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
