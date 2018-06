Two girls wearing Olympic hats pose for a photo on the Olympic rings, at Gyeongpo beach near the Olympic village in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Swiss voters in the southern canton of Valais on Sunday rejected a bid for their capital Sion to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, with the successful "No" campaign asserting that financial costs would outweigh benefits.

According to the most recent official figures, 54 percent of the vote went against granting an initial 100 million dollars in financing for the event - 60 percent in infrastructure and the remainder in security measures.