Granit Xhaka (No. 10 in white) of Switzerland and Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (No. 20 in red) battle for the ball during a Group E World Cup match on Friday, June 22, in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a Group E World Cup match on Friday, June 22, in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE-EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland scores the winning goal against Serbia during a Group E World Cup match on Friday, June 22, in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Xherdan Shaqiri's goal in the 90th minute gave Switzerland a 2-1 win over Serbia here Friday that leaves the Swiss tied with Brazil for the top spot in Group E of the 2018 World Cup.

Switzerland's first victory of the tournament - they tied with Brazil in the opener - brings them level with the South American side at 4 points, while Serbia have 3 from their win against Costa Rica, eliminated earlier Friday by the Brazilians.