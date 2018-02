Gold medalist Sarah Hoefflin (C) of Switzerland, silver medalist Mathilde Gremaud (R) of Switzerland and bronze medalist Isabel Atkin of the United Kingdom during the medal ceremony for the Ladies' Ski Slopestyle at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Gold medalist Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland crashes during her second run during the Ladies' Ski Slopestyle competition at the Bogwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Gold medalist Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland in action during the Ladies' Ski Slopestyle competition at the Bogwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud captured gold and silver, respectively, Saturday in the Ladies' Ski Slopestyle, a freestyle skiing event at the Winter Olympics.

Hoefflin was the only skier to surpass the 90-point threshold in the final at the Bogwang Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang.