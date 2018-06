Switzerland player Xherdan Shaqiri boards a Swiss International Air Lines plane before taking off for Samara, at the Zurich airport, in Kloten, Switzerland, Monday, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Switzerland player Valon Behrami boards a Swiss International Air Lines plane before taking off for Samara, at the Zurich airport, in Kloten, Switzerland, Monday, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Switzerland players Haris Seferovic (L) and Blerim Dzemaili (R) board a Swiss International Air Lines plane before taking off for Samara, at the Zurich airport, in Kloten, Switzerland, Monday, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Switzerland player Breel Embolo boards a Swiss International Air Lines plane before taking off for Samara, at the Zurich airport, in Kloten, Switzerland, Monday, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Switzerland's national soccer team jetted off to Russia on Monday, where the players are scheduled to install themselves in the city of Samara, their assigned base for the duration of the FIFA World Cup.

Images released by efe-epa showed the team were in good spirits and seemingly relaxed just prior to take-off from Zurich airport, where the World Cup line-up was treated to a send-off from several loyal fans.