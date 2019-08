German former soccer player Franz Beckenbauer arrives for the opening gala of the 'Hall Of Fame' of German football in Dortmund, Germany, April 01, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The Swiss prosecutor's office Tuesday charged three former officials from the German soccer federation as well as the former FIFA general secretary Urs Linsi of Switzerland, with fraud related to hosting the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

The Swiss authorities indicted also Horst Rudolf Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach and the former head of the organizing committee of the 2006 World Cup Franz Beckenbauer.