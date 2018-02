Gold medalist Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland (R) competes against Lee Sang-ho of South Korea in the final of the Men's Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(L-R) Lee Sang-ho of South Korea (silver), Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland (gold) and Zan Kosir of Slovenia (bronze) during the venue ceremony for the Men's Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS) Finals at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 24. 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland celebrates his victory in the final of the Men's Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland in action during the Men's Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS) Big Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 24, 2018. Galmarini won the gold medal. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Swiss snowboarder Nevin Galmarini won gold here Saturday in the men's parallel giant slalom at the Winter Olympics, beating out South Korea's Lee Sang-ho in the big final.

Galmarini was the top seed in the head-to-head knockout phase after posting the fastest overall time over two qualifying runs earlier Saturday at Bogwang Phoenix Park in PyeongChang.