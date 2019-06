Norway’s Melissa Bjanesoy vies for the ball with Switzerland’s Florijana Ismaili (R) during the women's Algarve Cup Group C match held in Albufeira, southern Portugal, March 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS FORRA

Young Boys and Switzerland midfielder Florijana Ismaili disappeared in a swimming accident in northern Italy's Lake Como, the Swiss team said Sunday.

"We are very concerned, but we do not give up hope that everything will end up well," the Bern-based club said in a statement.