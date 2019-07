Switzerland's Florijana Ismaili (L) fights for the ball against Belarus's Ekaterina Lutskevich (R) during the Women's World Championship qualifying match between Switzerland and Belarus in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, on Nov. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WALTER BIERI

Rescue teams have recovered the body of Swiss midfielder Florijana Ismaili, who drowned over the weekend in Italy's Lake Como, the Swiss Soccer Federation said Wednesday.

"We are all upset, deeply affected and very, very sad," the federation said in a statement.