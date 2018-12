Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland, right, followed by Alex Fiva of Switzerland, speeds down the track during the men's Ski Cross World Cup event in Arosa, Switzerland, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

(L-R) Second placed Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, first placed Fanny Smith of Switzerland and third placed Marielle Thompson of Canada celebrate on the podium of the women's Ski Cross World Cup event in Arosa, Switzerland, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

(L-R) Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Fanny Smith of Switzerland, and Sixtine Cousin of Switzerland speed down the track during the women's Ski Cross World Cup event in Arosa, Switzerland, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Jonas Lenherr (R) of Switzerland and Daniel Bohnacker of Germany speed down the track during the men's Ski Cross World Cup event in Arosa, Switzerland, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Fanny Smith (R) of Switzerland speeds down the track during the women's Ski Cross World Cup event in Arosa, Switzerland, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The Swiss team achieved an excellent performance at the Ski Cross World Cup kick-off with the night sprint in Arosa on Monday. With Fanny Smith in the women's and Jonas Lenherr in the men's the Swiss triumphed at their home race.

After the cancellations, due to lack of snow, of the first two stops of the Ski Cross World Cup in Val Thorens (France) and Montafon (Austria), all international top cracks in Arosa were eager for the season start.