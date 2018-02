(L-R) Silver medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway, Gold medalist Dario Cologna of Switzerland, Bronze medalist Denis Spitsov Olympic Athlete of Russia (OAR) react during the venue ceremony for Men's Cross Country 15 km Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 16 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway in action during the Men's Cross Country 15 km Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Dario Cologna of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Cross Country 15 km Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Dario Cologna of Switzerland on Friday sealed his fourth career Olympic gold medal after winning the Men's 15km Free Cross-Country skiing at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Cologna, who won gold in the same event in Vancouver in 2010 and in the 15km classic cross-country and skiathlon in Sochi in 2014, set the pace with a time of 33:43.9, 18.3 seconds ahead of Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger in second.