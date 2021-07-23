Swiss rider Martin Fuchs is the favorite at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to win the gold medal in the individual equestrian jumping event and succeed the legendary British rider Nick Skelton, champion in Rio 2016.
Martin Fuchs of Switzerland competes aboard Clooney during the final round of the individual Jumping Championship on the final day of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 23 September 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER
Swiss rider Martin Fuchs is the favorite at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to win the gold medal in the individual equestrian jumping event and succeed the legendary British rider Nick Skelton, champion in Rio 2016.