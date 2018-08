Nicola Spirig (C) of Switzerland poses with her gold medal on the podium after winning the women's Triathlon race of the 2018 European Triathlon Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Aug. 9, 2018. Spirig beat second-placed Jessica Learmonth (L) of Britain and third-placed Cassandre Beaugrand (R) of France. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Nicola Spirig of Switzerland wins the women's Triathlon race of the Glasgow 2018 European Triathlon Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Nicola Spirig of Switzerland in action during the cycling leg of the women's Triathlon race at the Glasgow 2018 European Triathlon Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY