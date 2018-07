Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka attends a training session on July 2, 2018, the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match between Sweden and Switzerland in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka on Monday said his side is looking for a win in their third consecutive round-of-16 appearance, in which they are to take on Sweden in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Switzerland was knocked out in their previous two round-of-16 clashes - against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup and then versus Poland in Euro 2016 - a fate that Xhaka hopes to change on Tuesday.