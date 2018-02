From Left: Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland prior their Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against the USA at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Jenny Perret of Switzerland shouts instructions during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against USA at the Gangneung Curling Center in Gangneung during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Jenny Perret of Switzerland places a stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against USA at the Gangneung Curling Center in Gangneung during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios on Friday set a new Olympic record for curling at the PyeongChang Games, scoring six points in the eighth and final end of their mixed doubles match against American siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton.

The Swiss duo, who are the reigning world champions in the mixed doubles discipline, scored six points in the eighth end, which is a new Olympic record, according to the World Curling Federation.