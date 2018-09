Switzerland's player celebrate their second score during the UEFA Nations League Group 2 match between Switzerland and Iceland at the Kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland's players celebrate during a UEFA Nations League Group 2 match between Switzerland and Iceland at the Kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland's players and fans celebrate their victory in a UEFA Nations League Group 2 match against Iceland at the Kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland clobbered visiting Iceland 6-0 here Saturday in the teams' UEFA Nations League opener.

Winger Steven Zuber opened the scoring for the hosts just 13 minutes into the game at Kybunpark in St. Gallen, while midfielder Denis Zakaria netted the second goal 10 minutes later.