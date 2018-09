Jasmine Chen competing for Taiwan competes on Jaguar vd Berghoeve during the second qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 20 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Marc Houtzager of the Netherlands competes aboard Sterrehof's Calimero during the second qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 20 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Manjun Kwon of South Korea competes on Coral Springs during the second qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 20 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Karen Polle of Japan competes aboard With Wings during the second qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 20 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Lorenzo de Luca of Italy competes aboard Irenice Horta during the second qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 20 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Steve Guerdat of Switzerland competes aboard Bianca during the second qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 20 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Werner Muff of Switzerland competes aboard Daimler during the second qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 20 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The national teams of Switzerland, the United States and Germany on Thursday took the lead in the Jumping competition at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, and topped the list of the 10 final teams.

These three teams along with Sweden, Holland, Ireland, France, Australia, United Kingdom and Canada will compete in the final round on Friday.