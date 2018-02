Gold medal winning team of Switzerland celebrates during the venue ceremony for the Alpine Team Event race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

(L-R) Silver medal winning team of Austria, Gold medal winning team of Switzerland and Bronze medal winning team of Norway celebrate during the venue ceremony for the Alpine Team Event race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Team of France (R) competes against Team of Switzerland during the semi final of the Alpine Team Event race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Gold medal winning team of Switzerland celebrates during the venue ceremony for the Alpine Team Event race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The Swiss team of Denise Feierabend, Ramon Zenhäusern, Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule won the gold at the Alpine skiing team event Saturday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics underway in South Korea.

Switzerland defeated Austria 3-1 in the final, whereas Norway won the bronze medal, after it edged out France on a time differential following a 2-2 draw.