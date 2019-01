Jordan's players celebrate after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Australia and Jordan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A match between Thailand and India in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 6, 2019.

Tamer Hag Mohamad (R), of Syria, in action against Mohammed Darwish (C), of Palestine, during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Syria and Palestine in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 6, 2019.

Syria's national soccer team on Sunday tied 0-0 with Palestine in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B contest held at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Sharjah.

Syria, which has never advanced beyond the group-stage phase, and Palestine, which is competing in its second Asian Cup, were unable to find each other's net.