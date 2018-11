Uruguayan national soccer team coach Oscar Washington Tabarez speaks during a post-practice press conference on June 4, 2018, at the Celeste Complex outside Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez

Coach Oscar Washington Tabarez added Vasco da Gama goalkeeper Martin Silva and Wanderers central defender Bruno Mendez this weekend to the roster of the Uruguayan national soccer team that will play friendlies with Brazil on Nov. 16 in London and France on Nov. 20 in Paris, the Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF) said.

The national team needed to fill the roster spots of three players who were injured in international club competition on Saturday, and Silva and Mendez got two of the spots.