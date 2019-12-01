A multiple exposure picture shows Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan serving against Ma Long of China during the men's singles semifinals match at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup, at the Sichuan Gymnasium, in Chengdu, China, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A multiple exposure picture shows Koki Niwa of Japan in action against Lee Sangsu of South Korea during the round 16 match at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup, at the Sichuan Gymnasium, in Chengdu, China, 30 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A multiple exposure photograph shows Omar Assar of Egypt in action against Kanak Jha (not pictured) of USA during the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup match between USA and Egypt at the Sichuan Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, 29 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A multiple exposure picture shows Ma Long of China in action against Simon Gauzy (not pictured) of France during the round 16 match at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup, at the Sichuan Gymnasium, in Chengdu, China, 30 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A multiple exposure picture shows Lee Sangsu of South Korea in action against Koki Niwa of Japan during the round 16 match at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup, at the Sichuan Gymnasium, in Chengdu, China, 30 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A multiple exposure photograph shows Kanak Jha of USA in action against Omar Assar (not pictured) of Egypt during the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup match between USA and Egypt at the Sichuan Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, 29 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY