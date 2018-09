Tadd Fujikawa of Japan, 15, flips up his ball after putting on the seventh hole during the final day of practice at the US Open Golf Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York Wednesday, 14 June 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/MATT CAMPBELL

US player Tadd Fujikawa watches a shot, during the 2nd round of the Omega European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland, 05 September 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER MAIRE

Tadd Fujikawa from the USA tees off during the first round of the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament in Crans Montana, Switzerland, 04 September 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

American Tadd Fujikawa has become the first PGA player to publicly come out as gay, according to an article published Wednesday on the PGA TOUR official website.

The 27-year-old golfer from Honolulu, Hawaii, announced this week via his Instagram account that he is gay, explaining that he made the decision to go public with his homosexuality with the hope of " being an inspiration and making a difference in someone's life".