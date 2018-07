Marcus Fernaldi Gideon (R) and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in action on 07 July 2018 against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia (not pictured) during their men's doubles semi-final match at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Tontowi Ahmad (R) and Liliyana Natsir (L) of Indonesia in action on 07 July 2018 against compatriots Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja during their mixed doubles semi-final match at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action on 07 July 2018 against Shi Yuqi of China during their men's single semi-final match at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying celebrates after winning her women's single semi-final match against He Bingjiao of China on 07 July 2018 at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

He Bingjiao of China in action on 07 July 2018 against Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwán during their women's singles semi-final match at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark rises for a smash against Shi Yuqi of China during their men's singles semi-final match on 07 July 2018 at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying in action on 07 July 2018 against He Bingjiao of China during their women's singles semi-final match at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying has reached her sixth championship match in as many badminton tournaments this season, cruising to a 21-13, 21-18 women's singles semi-final victory over China's He Bingjiao here Saturday at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

Tai faced little resistance from He in the first game of their contest at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in Jakarta, with the seventh-ranked Chinese player making numerous errors early in the rallies.