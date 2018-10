China's He Bingjiao stretches for a backhand during her semi-final match on Oct. 20, 2018, versus Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying at the Denmark Open, a badminton event in Odense, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying hits a forehand during her match against He Bingjiao in the semi-finals of the Denmark Open, a badminton event in Odense, Denmark, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying hits a net shot against China's He Bingjiao during their semi-final match on Oct. 20, 2018, at the Denmark Open in Odense, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

Top-ranked women's singles player Tai Tzu-ying got a measure of revenge for her loss this summer to He Bingjiao at badminton's World Championships, routing the Chinese player 21-14, 21-12 on Saturday to reach the final of the Denmark Open.

He stayed close with the Taiwanese star in the early going at Odense Sports Park, but Tai began firing on all cylinders to turn a 9-8 deficit into an 18-11 lead and then wrap up the first game when the Chinese player hit a forehand into the net.