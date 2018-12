Beiwen Zhang of the United States in action against Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei during their women's singles match on the first day of the HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying, the world's top-ranked women's singles player, defeated Beiwen Zhang of the United States 21-15, 21-17 here Wednesday in her opening match at the BWF World Tour Finals, badminton's elite year-end event.

Tai played her attacking game to near perfection in cruising to victory in the first game, although she seemed unusually flustered by her mistakes.