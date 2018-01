He Bingjiao of China in action against Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan during their women's semi-final match at the Indonesian Masters badminton tournament 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying and India's Saina Nehwal advanced Saturday to the final of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament.

Tai lost a close first game but then used her vast array of weapons to rally for a 19-21, 21-15, 21-15 over China's He Bingjiao at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace, wrapping up the victory when one last smash hit the top of the net and trickled over to the other side.