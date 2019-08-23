Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying and India's P.V. Sindhu will square off in a much-anticipated women's singles quarterfinal contest at the 2019 BWF World Championships after recording straight-game victories here Thursday.
The second-seeded Tai was in trouble in both games but managed to edge 21-year-old South Korean player Kim Ga-eun 24-22, 24-22 at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, while the fifth-seeded Sindhu cruised to a surprisingly lopsided 21-14, 21-6 victory over ninth-seeded American Beiwen Zhang.