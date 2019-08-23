India's P. V. Sindhu in action during her women's singles round of 16 match against the United States's Beiwen Zhang at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying returns a shuttlecock to Korea's Kim Ga Eun during their women's singles round of 16 match at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying and India's P.V. Sindhu will square off in a much-anticipated women's singles quarterfinal contest at the 2019 BWF World Championships after recording straight-game victories here Thursday.

The second-seeded Tai was in trouble in both games but managed to edge 21-year-old South Korean player Kim Ga-eun 24-22, 24-22 at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, while the fifth-seeded Sindhu cruised to a surprisingly lopsided 21-14, 21-6 victory over ninth-seeded American Beiwen Zhang.