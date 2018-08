Julia Takacs (C) of Spain and fellow competitors at the start of the men's and women's 50km Race Walk near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church during the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Julia Takacs of Spain celebrates taking the third place in the women's 50km Race Walk at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Spain's race walker Julia Takacs on Tuesday finished third in the women's 50-kilometer race walk of the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin.

The 29-year-old Spaniard clocked four minutes and 15.22 seconds, 6.01 seconds behind first-placed Ines Henriques of Portugal.