The sudden resignation of Zinedine Zidane as head coach of Real Madrid Thursday interrupted a post-training press conference with two members of the Spanish national team, who could not stifle their reactions to the news.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa and Chelsea's César Azpilicueta were fresh of the training grounds in Las Rozas just north of Madrid when a reporter in the crowd broke the news of Zidane's surprise decision to leave the club just days after winning his third consecutive Champions League title.