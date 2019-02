Talleres' Sebastian Palacios (R) vies for the ball with Sao Paulo's goalkeeper Tiago Volpi during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Talleres and Sao Paulo at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hernan Cortez

Talleres' Leonel Rivas (C) vies for the ball with Sao Paulo's Everton during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Talleres and Sao Paulo at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hernan Cortez

Talleres' Tomas Pochettino (L) vies for the ball with Sao Paulo's Everton (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Talleres and Sao Paulo at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hernan Cortez

Talleres' Pablo Ginazu (L) vies for the ball with Sao Paulo's Diego Souza (C) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Talleres and Sao Paulo at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hernan Cortez

Talleres' Leonel Rivas (C, bottom) vies for the ball with Sao Paulo's Everton (C, top) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Talleres and Sao Paulo at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hernan Cortez

Talleres Cordoba soundly beat Sao Paulo 2-0 in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores second round match at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium on Wednesday.

In their first appearance in South America's premier tournament in 17 years, the Argentine club from Cordoba prevailed thanks to second half goals from Juan Ramirez and Tomas Pochettino.