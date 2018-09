Ott Taenak of Estonia (CR) and team members on the podium of the Rally Turkey 2018, Marmaris, Turkey, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nikos Mitsouras

Estonian driver Ott Tanak (Toyota) on Sunday won the 2018 Rally Turkey race, his third World Rally Championship title victory in a row, here in the Turkish city of Marmaris.

Tanak, 30, finished the race with a 22.3-second lead over his Finnish teammate Jari-Matti Latvala, who was followed by New Zealand's Hayden Paddon (Hyundai) in third, one minute and 46.3 seconds off the pace, sealing his third consecutive win, following Argentina and Finland.