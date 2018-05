Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Japan (L) strikes out in the sixth inning against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka of Japan (bottom) during their teams MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka of Japan throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Japanese starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitched six strong innings, guiding the New York Yankees from the pitcher's mound to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Tanaka (6-2) pitched six innings, allowed one run on three hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.