A picture taken from the Tango D10S plane, which pays tribute to Diego Maradona and will fly to the Qatar World Cup, during its presentation today, at the Moron Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 25 May 2022. EFE/ Matias Campaya

The Tango D10S, a plane that pays tribute to soccer star Diego Maradona and that will fly to the World Cup in Qatar, was presented Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

Former Argentine national team defender Juan Pablo Sorin was the driver of the event in which this private plane of a business group was presented.